Taylorsville seeks fraud artist who’s hit two banks

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department is soliciting the public’s help in locating a man using fake ID cards to drain others’ bank accounts.

“TVPD is seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of fraudulently making identification cards to gain access and withdraw money from victims’ bank accounts,” the department posted on social media Wednesday.

“The incidents occurred at Cyprus Credit Union and Deseret First Credit Union in Taylorsville.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the department’s non-emergency dispatch number, 801-840-4000, and reference cases TY22-38286 and TY22-39344 or ask for Det. Hamatake.