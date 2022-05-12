2 men wounded in Taylorsville gang shoot-out, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two groups of suspected gang members opened fire at each other in Taylorsville Wednesday, leaving two men down and the rest fleeing.

Two men were found on the ground each with a single gunshot wound to a leg when officers arrived at the 6:53 p.m. incident at 4545 S. Atherton Drive, Sgt. Kresdon Bennett, Taylorsville police spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“We have more than two suspects,” he said. “We believe individuals on both sides were shooting at each other.” A nearby apartment and a trailer, both unoccupied, were hit with stray gunfire in the melee.

The two victims were transported to a hospital where they were in stable condition. No suspect descriptions were ready to be released, Bennett said, as investigators were still on scene near midnight.

“We have no clue what the argument was about but it has every indication of a gang dispute,” he said.

A drone from the Taylorsville department, another on loan from the West Valley City force, and a state Department of Public Safety helicopter were deployed to locate the suspects, but to no avail.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.