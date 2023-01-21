Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on social media.

“The man is accused of threatening employees at the Subway sandwich shop at 3187 W. 5400 South on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.,” the post said.

“He arrived at the restaurant by bus and is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 801-963-5400 ext. 4 and reference case # TY23-1251.