Taylorsville’s new K-9 unit assists in arrest of driver who attempted to ram police

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police Department’s new K-9 unit has only been patrolling city streets for a few months, but police say it’s “already proven to be a great asset” to the department.

The Taylorsville Police Department touted a recent suspect apprehension by K-9 Turbo on its Facebook page.

Police on patrol earlier this month spotted a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle parked outside a Taylorsville business, according to a the Facebook post. Police were able to block the stolen vehicle in place, but the man attempted to ram the police vehicles, the post states.

“Due to the man’s intention to hit the vehicles and the risk he presented, K-9 Turbo was utilized to assist in the apprehension of the suspect, who was taken into custody,” the post states.

Last month, Taylorsville police shared the success of K-9 Cowboy, who rounded up a pair of suspected burglars who attempted to conceal themselves with insulation while hiding in a wall.

The K-9 unit — including dogs, Turbo, Cowboy and Koda — was introduced to the Taylorsville City Council in November 2021. The City Council officially approved the policy to govern the unit in December 2021.