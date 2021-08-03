Teen charged with felony after 4-car collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has is facing charges after after a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in Ogden, which police say was caused by the driver showing off for others.

Kamren W. Mestas, 18, faces charges of:

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, resulting in death or injury, a second-degree felony

Speed contest or exhibition on highway, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

The collisions happened at 20th Street and Washington Boulevard at about 9:36 p.m.

“The involved vehicle took off at a high rate of speed from a group of cars,” says Mestas’ probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Ogden Police Department. “The vehicle appeared to be showing off for the other vehicles and racing.

“The other vehicles slowed down when I turned around to pursue the involved vehicle,” the officer wrote. “The involved vehicle continued to accelerate to a high rate of speed. The vehicle went around vehicles into the median and through a red light. The involved vehicle went through another red light which caused a collision with vehicles that had the right way. It was clear that the driver had a wanton disregard for others on the roadway.”

An Ogden Police officer radioed he “had a vehicle flee from him” and seconds later called for medical teams to “expedite” their response.

The resulting collision involved four vehicles, a statement released by the OPD says.

“A white Honda Civic, driven by an 18-year-old male, was observed driving in a reckless manner by officers who were working around 22nd Street and Washington Boulevard at 20th Street and Washington Boulevard.

“The Honda was struck by a silver Subaru, that was (headed) west on 20th Street and spun around striking two other vehicles that were stopped southbound at the intersection.

“An 18-year-old male passenger from the Honda was transported with multiple injuries and is in stable condition. The male driver had minor injuries and was booked into the Weber County jail on various charges.”

Traffic was diverted from the crash site for approximately two hours while the Utah Highway Patrol and Ogden City investigated the same accident scene.

Mestas’ probable cause statement says he admitted to attempting to flee.

“The driver later admitted to trying and show off and take off at a high rate of speed when the light changed,” the statement says. “The driver admitted to trying to evade me. The arrestee did not have a reason for fleeing. The passenger in the arrestee’s vehicle had a concussion, large laceration to his chin, under his chin, and on his right arm.

“When I attempted to speak with the passenger, he struggled to remember the conversation we were having. Not only did this incident pose a significant risk of serious bodily injury or death, but the passenger also appears to be suffering from several different forms of serious disfigurement.”

Mestas was released from jail after agreeing to a variety of conditions.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.