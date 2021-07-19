Teen dead after I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man is dead after his car struck a concrete barrier in the early hours of Monday on Interstate 15 in Murray.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was southbound at 5400 South at 3:51 a.m. Monday when his car, a 2014 red Hyundai Accent, left the roadway to the right and struck the barrier.

“The Accent continued to travel and crossed all lanes of travel to the left where it left the roadway again before striking the concrete barrier,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The teen, who was alone in the car, “suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital,” the statement says. “The male was determined to not be wearing a seat belt.

“At this time, impairment is being investigated as a factor along with reckless driving that occurred prior to the traffic collision. MCIT and SBI are both involved. A hard road closure was in place at 5300 South but has since reopened.”