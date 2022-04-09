Teen dies in Box Elder County rollover

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old girl died in a one-car rollover in Box Elder County on Interstate 84 Friday afternoon.

A mother and her two teenage daughters were near Snowville, just south of the Idaho border, when the family’s red Chrysler Pacifica veered into the center median and rolled several times, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, over-corrected during a period of high wind gusts in the area, according to the UHP.

The 15-year-old was in the front passenger seat and was partially ejected. She was declared dead at the scene, the UHP statement says.

The 17-year-old driver and the girls’ mother were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved or threatened and citations are not likely given the tragic nature of the accident, Trooper Andrew Batchensield said.

The family was headed back home to Washington state when the accident happened.

“Wind gusts and lack of experience contributed to this tragic accident,” the UHP statement says.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.