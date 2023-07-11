Teen driver turns self in after bicyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police tweeted Tuesday morning that a 19-year-old man has turned himself in after a Sunday morning collision that killed a bicyclist.

The incident was reported to dispatch at 4:38 a.m. by a community member. Police responded to the scene, near 755 S. Redwood Road.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department all provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene,” a Sunday news release says.

The name of the 59-year-old victim has not yet been released.

Tuesday morning’s SLCPD tweet says a suspect man has turned himself in.

“Our detectives located the SUV after the driver, a 19-year-old man, turned himself in,” the brief statement says. “Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office to file the appropriate charges. There is no other information available for release.”

Gephardt Daily will have more details after charges are filed.