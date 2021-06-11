Teen drowns in pool at Midvale apartment complex

MIDVALE, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man died Thursday night after he was found unresponsive at an apartment building pool in Midvale.

The man was at the pool with friends and was not a resident of the apartments, Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was in the pool, showing others how he could hold his breath for a long time,” Hansen said. “The other people went to another area, and when the came back, they found him unresponsive.”

Emergency crews arrived at the scene, at Union Meadows Apartments, 978 S. Union Ave.

“Officers and paramedics worked on him for 20 or 30 minutes, and they just couldn’t get him back,” Hansen said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification, Hansen said.