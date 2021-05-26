Teen fatally injured in Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after another driver allegedly ran a red light in Saratoga Springs.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Harvest Hills Boulevard and Redwood Road at approximately 2 p.m., according to Saratoga Springs PD.

The teen driver was attempting to turn left to go left, officials said; witnesses reported a 28-year-old man traveling south on Redwood Road then ran a red light and hit the teen’s vehicle. Witnesses also said that prior to the crash, the man was driving erratically.

The 16-year-old died at the scene from his injuries. He has not been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saratoga Springs city tweeted after the crash: “Southbound traffic on Redwood Road is closed at 2100 North. Northbound traffic on Redwood Road is closed at Aspen Hills Boulevard. Both directions will be closed till about 6 p.m.”

