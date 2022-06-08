Teen girl struck, seriously injured by van while walking on I-215 off ramp

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in serious condition after she was struck while walking on an Interstate-215 off ramp at 2100 North at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

“A Ford Transit work van was exiting on the west side at 2100 North,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“As they got partway down the off ramp the driver felt something hit his vehicle, but he said he didn’t see anything. So he continued, then notice that he had damage to his vehicle so he returned to the scene and made contact with the troopers there and cooperated with them during the investigation.”

The girl had been wearing dark clothing and walking in a non-pedestrian area.

“She sustained serious injuries. They don’t feel they are life-threatening injuries, but she was transported to hospital,” Roden said.

“Due to injuries, they weren’t really able to get much information initially, but they are currently investigating why she, a 15-year-old girl, was there at that time of the morning. You know, she was dressed in dark clothing, so they are currently working on that at this time.”