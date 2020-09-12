Teen injured when off-road bike hits barbed wire fence in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenager was injured Friday when he ran into a barbed wire fence while riding an off-road motorcycle in the northwest area of Grantsville.

Lt. Robert Sager, with the Grantsville City Police Department, said the teen had several lacerations from hitting the fence and was taken by his family to a local hospital.

Sager said the teen is in stable condition and “will be fine.”

The youth’s name and age were not available.

The accident is under investigation, but officials “aren’t looking for anything criminal or illegal,” Sager said.