Teen jailed after allegedly driving 122 mph, swerving car toward UHP sergeant in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, March 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is being held in the Juab County Jail after a allegedly driving at about 122 mph and trying to hit a peace officer.

Emily Marie Shantz, 19, fled an attempted traffic stop Tuesday morning, her probable cause statement says.

“At approximately 1056 hours, I attempted to stop a vehicle for driving 95 miles per hour in an 80 mile per hour zone near mile marker 217,” says Shantz’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol.

“They failed to stop and accelerated away at speeds reaching approximately 122 miles per hour, recklessly endangering other motorists on the interstate.

UHP Sgt. Houskeeper was set up near mile marker 222 to deploy spikes to deflate the tires and safely end the pursuit, the affidavit says.

“As the driver approached Sgt. Houskeeper, she swerved at Sgt. Houskeeper, who was on the right shoulder, at nearly 100 miles per hour. Sgt. Houskeeper had to run down an embankment, narrowly missing being hit by the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle drove down the embankment where it became disabled.

“The driver was taken into custody without further incident.”

Will troopers looked for identifying documents for the driver, they found marijuana, THC vapes, drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle of Fireball whiskey, charging documents say.

“After being read her Miranda Rights, the driver, Emily Schantz, stated she had smoked marijuana at approximately 0600 this morning. She stated there was alcohol in the vehicle but she had not drank. She stated that she was 19 years old and was two weeks pregnant.”

A records check showed no driver license for the suspect.

“Emily was taken to the Juab County Jail where she was read the DUI admonitions and asked to provide blood and urine samples for chemical tests. Emily consented to the tests. Blood and urine samples were collected. A preliminary test of the urine showed positive for THC, methamphetamine, and benzos.

“While being booked into the jail, Emily stated she is on probation in Nevada and she had violated her probation by leaving the state of Nevada.”

Schantz was ordered held without bail on suspicion of:

Assault on a peace officer with use of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of a police officer, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful for minor to possess an alcohol product, a class B misdemeanor

Open container in vehicle on highway, a class C misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

Schantz was ordered held without bail.