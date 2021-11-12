Teen killed in Summit County collision

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old driver died Thursday afternoon in Summit County after his vehicle spun into oncoming traffic.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. north of Kamas and south of Oakley, near milepost 17 on State Route 32.

“A Subaru was southbound, and for an unknown reason spun into oncoming traffic,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said in a message sent to Gephardt Daily.

“A northbound Audi hit the Subaru on the passenger side. The 18-year-old male driver of the Subaru was killed. He was not buckled. Only minor injuries in the Audi.”

The roadway was closed for several hours during the UHP investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.