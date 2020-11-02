Teen McDonald’s worker shot, killed at drive thru window in Elko, Nevada

ELKO, Nevada, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Elko, Nevada are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a teen worker at the McDonald’s drive thru window Sunday night.

According to the Elko Police Department: “A male subject walked up to the drive thru window and fired through the window, striking a juvenile female employee. Subject then fled on foot towards Idaho Street.”

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko, was rushed to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are now circulating a surveillance image of he suspect, identified as 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca. Mullis was still at large as of Monday afternoon and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have yet to determine a motive in the deadly shooting which happened about 9:36 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1995 Idaho Street

Monday Elko PD revealed Kylee Leniz was a student at Elko High School and said grief counselors were being made available for students and families in need of emotional support.

“Elko High School has reached out to the police department to advise they have extra staff available for students and families who may need some emotional support,” Elko Police said. “The school has a social worker, guidance staff and a school psychologist on-site to assist students.

“Anyone needing assistance would just need to call the high school or check in at the attendance office.

Additionally, the mobile crisis team can be contacted at 702- 486-7865.”

Police are continuing their search for the alleged shooter, Justin Michael Mullis.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Elko Police Department Det. Cassie Wyllie at 775-777-7310 or Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

“If you see the suspect, do not approach, and call 911,” police said.