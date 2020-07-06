Teen rescued after ATV accident in Bridal Veil Falls area

PROVO, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old who had an ATV accident in the Bridal Veil Falls area was rescued by multiple agencies working together to bring the teen to safety.

Provo Station 22 and North Fork Fire responded to the report of the injured teen, Provo Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Station 22 accessed the patient and stabilized him until Lifeflight arrived with their hoist,” the post said.

The boy was transferred from Life Flight to North Fork’s ambulance and was transported to the hospital.

“Thank you to Lifeflight, North Fork Fire, Utah Country Search and Rescue, Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in helping coordinate this rescue effort!” the post said.