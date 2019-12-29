Teen rescued from Shepherd Canyon by Davis County officials says thank you

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen who was assisted from Shepherd Canyon by Davis County Search and Rescue teams early Friday gave his thanks to officials Saturday.

John Mark, 18, left for a hike near his home Thursday afternoon, planning to go to Francis Peak, said a Facebook post from Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

He became stuck due to the snow conditions, the post said, and was rescued by the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter in Shepherd Canyon. Mark was then transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

“18-year-old male cold and all out of energy,” said the post. “Up top Shepherd Canyon. It was waaaay cold. A huge thank you to the DPS helicopter crew who made it look easy tonight.”

A follow-up post from Davis County said: “Recently rescued Airman John Mark, and his family stopped by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office annex today to say thank you and to meet everyone who helped bring him to safety. Although not present, special thanks to Utah Department of Public Safety was also shared.”

Mark serves in the U.S. Air Force, the post said.