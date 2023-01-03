Teen rider arrested after motorcycle clocked at 139 MPH in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man clocked at 139 mph on a 65 mph road was arrested Monday afternoon by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol.

Dason Stuart Janda faces charges of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

A UHP officer who filed arrest documents for Janda said he first spotted the suspect at 2:20 p.m. riding a red motorcycle at an extremely high rate of speed.

“Using the front radar antenna of my marked patrol unit, I clocked the red Ducati at 139 MPH,” the statement says. “I immediately activated my overhead lights. The motorcycle slowed to nearly 100 MPH. After it passed me, I pulled through the median and attempted to catch up to it. The rider looked at me as he passed and took off.”

The trooper lost sight of the motorcycle, so contacted dispatch to ask if any St. George Police officers were in the area. A medical unit reported seeing the motorcycle on River Road in St. George, but the trooper did not find it there. He did spot it later on Brigham Road and attempted to shadow the motorcycle while alerting dispatch to call for more units.

The motorcycle was spotted by a UDOT helicopter, which circled above the area where the rider had stopped.

The trooper arrived at the scene and took Janda into custody.

“He advised me that the Ducati Panigale V4 he was riding belonged to his father. His father lived a short distance away and was contacted to come and get the motorcycle. The male, Dason Janda, was identified by his motorcycle learners permit.”

Janda’s bail was set at $3,000. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate.