Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near West High School

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily — An auto-pedestrian collision behind West High School Friday afternoon sent a teen to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver in the mishap at 4th West and 200 South was cooperating with investigators, a Salt Lake City police spokesman said.

No names will be released in the 3:24 p.m. incident because both males involved are minors.

The pedestrian’s injuries were considered non life-threatening, but his condition at a local hospital was listed as serious but stable as of 7 p.m.

The spokesman wasn’t aware of how many students might have been in the area at a time when school is typically let out. No other information was readily available.