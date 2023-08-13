Teen shot, seriously injured in Salt Lake City; police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy.

“This investigation started at 2:19 a.m. when an officer assigned to the Liberty Patrol Division heard multiple gunshots being fired near his location of Wood Avenue and Major Street,” says a statement issued by the SLCPD public relations department.

“The officer saw several cars and people quickly leaving the area. The officer started checking for any suspects, victims, and witnesses. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground at 1485 S. Major St.

“Shortly after 3 a.m., officers learned someone dropped off a 17-year-old male at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.”

The circumstances to the shooting remain under investigation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe someone started shooting towards several people on south Major Street, the statement says.

“Two of the people started shooting back. Officers have identified the two people who shot back. Both are cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

“It is not known who shot the 17-year-old male. His role in the incident is still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about this case, including surveillance video, or photos or cellphone video, capturing the events before, during, and after the shooting, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

No photos from the scene are available.