Teen struck Nov. 9 on Centerville roadway dies of injuries

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck in an intersection while walking to a Centerville bus stop last Wednesday has died from her injuries, according to family members.

“We are devastated and we miss our cool, vibrant, passionate daughter, sister and friend. We have had a sad but peaceful day, remembering Maya and talking about her together,” said a post on CaringBridge, a website where family and friends can share information about a loved one’s medical status.

“We felt such palpable feelings of warmth and love when Maya’s friends and family gathered in the waiting room to say goodbye to her, ” wrote sister, Dani Shelley. “We got to spend time with so many amazing kids! To all of Maya’s sweet friends, thank you so much for being here with us today. You remind us of our girl with your unique, youthful energy. We love you!”

The post said organ donation “is what Maya would want to do, and would love for her to be able to spare another family from tragedy.

“To our family, neighbors, friends and community, we love you. Thank you for allowing Maya’s story into your lives and hearts. Thank you for mourning with us, praying for us, and loving our Maya.”

The accident

Centerville police and South Davis Metro Fire and EMT workers were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. Nov. 9 to 2025 N. Main St.

“First arriving officers found an unconscious 16-year-old female lying on the street south of this intersection with serious head, face, and torso injuries,” a statement from Centerville Police says.

“Officers initially asked for an air ambulance, once SDMFD Paramedics arrived they decided to load the victim in an ambulance and immediately transport her by ground to the Intermountain Healthcare Level I Trauma Care Facility in Murray.”

The teen, now identified as Staples, was listed in critical condition with multiple head and torso injuries.

Investigators learned from witnesses the teen victim had been walking east on 2025 North and had walked across Main Street “in a clearly marked crosswalk,” the CPD statement says. “Although this crosswalk is a school crossing for kids going to and from Reading Elementary School, it was not an active school crossing zone at that time.”

The girl was midway into the southbound lane when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander driven by an 82-year-old woman, the statement says.

“The girl came to rest on the roadway about 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, she stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police in this investigation.

“The roadway at this location has a speed limit of 40 MPH, it was wet and clear of any snow or ice, visibility was good. This incident is still under investigation, Utah Highway Patrol will be assisting in the re-creation of this crash and gathering data.”

Donations

A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay costs associated with Staple’s medical care, and now funeral. To view the site, click here.