Teen suspects arrested after drugs found in Heber City residence

MURRAY, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch Back Major Crimes task force served a search warrant on Thursday at a Heber City residence, and located a large amount of illegal drugs believed to be intended for sale to community members.

“During the warrant service, law enforcement located a large amount THC Dabs, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and money,” says a Facebook statement posted afterward. “It also resulted in the arrest of two individuals who are suspected of selling these drugs in our community.”

According to online court records, suspects arrested were Hakeem Julla Kennard and Carson Pettit, both 18. They faces initial charges of:

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Distribution/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Kennard faces one additional charge, of giving false personal identity to peace officer, a class C misdemeanor

“Two arrests for distribution of marijuana, distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia following a search warrant served on a Heber City residence,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Heber City Police Department.

“The warrant resulted in the seizure of 249.47 grams of shrooms, 221.12 grams of ‘dabs,’ 862.2 grams of raw marijuana, $607.00 in cash, cocaine paraphernalia with testable amounts and multiple items of paraphernalia for the distribution, packaging and consumption of narcotics.”

Both cell phones were seized “and warrants sought to search them as the

sales were conducted via social media,” the statement says.

Carson and Hakeem were transported to the Wasatch County Jail, where they are being held without bail.