Teen taken to hospital after possible drowning at Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenager was transported to a hospital after a possible drowning Sunday at Gunlock State Park.

Gunlock Fire Chief Charlie Guthrie said the teen was breathing but unconscious near the top of the falls when he responded, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue stated on its Facebook page.

Intermountain Life Flight transported the victim to St. George Regional Hospital.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue also assisted with the rescue, the post states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.