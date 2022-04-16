Teen transported after he, father struck by driver in Sandy mall parking lot

SANDY, Utah, April 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son were struck by a sun-blinded driver in a mall parking lot in Sandy on Friday, sending the son to a hospital.

The two were walking outside the Shops at South Town mall, at 10450 S. State St., just after 7 p.m., and were when they were knocked down by a driver.

The father, age 48, was treated at the scene for minor bumps and bruises, but his 15-year-old son was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The teen suffered facial fractures, and is listed in stable condition, said Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy police public information officer.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman driving at slow speed, was headed toward the sun and didn’t see the pair, Moffitt said. The collision occurring as she reached for her windshield sun visor to flip it down.

No citations are pending, Moffitt said, because in a privately owned parking lot, “there’s little we can do” regarding a minor violation.

Unless high speeds are involved or driving without insurance, or if drunk driving is suspected, police have limited jurisdiction, Moffitt said. Alcohol was ruled out as a factor in this case, he said.