Teen transported to hospital after being assaulted outside West High School

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenager was transported to hospital Friday afternoon after being assaulted outside West High School in Salt Lake City.

“A fight of some sort did occur on school grounds near 3 p.m. and a juvenile was assaulted and sought medical attention at a local hospital,” Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Michael Ruff told Gephardt Daily. “The injuries are not believed to be serious.”

Initial reports the juvenile was shot were found to be untrue, Ruff said.

The incident is still under investigation and officials have no further information at this time, he added.

