Teenage girl critically injured after being struck by car in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck by a car Wednesday morning in Centerville has been transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray.

Centerville police and South Davis Metro Fire and EMT workers were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to 2025 N. Main St. (State Route 106).

“First arriving officers found an unconscious 16-year-old female lying on the street south of this intersection with serious head, face, and torso injuries,” a statement from Centerville Police says.

“Officers initially asked for an air ambulance, once SDMFD Paramedics arrived they decided to load the victim in an ambulance and immediately transport her by ground to the Intermountain Healthcare Level I Trauma Care Facility in Murray.”

The teen was listed in critical condition with multiple head and torso injuries, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators learned from witnesses the teen victim had been walking east on 2025 North and had walked across Main Street “”in a clearly marked crosswalk,” the CPD statement says. “Although this crosswalk is a school crossing for kids going to and from Reading Elementary School, it was not an active school crossing zone at that time.”

The girl was midway into the southbound lane when she was struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander driven by an 82-year-old woman, the statement says.

“The girl came to rest on the roadway about 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, she stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police in this investigation.

“The roadway at this location has a speed limit of 40 MPH, it was wet and clear of any snow or ice, visibility was good. This incident is still under investigation, Utah Highway Patrol will be assisting in the re-creation of this crash and gathering data.”

Main Street traffic was diverted around the accident scene during the investigation, the police statement says.

“We encourage drivers and pedestrians to always be aware of their surroundings and use appropriate caution. Our thoughts and concerns go out to the family affected by this tragedy.”