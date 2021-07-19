Teen’s body recovered from Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR/WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of the 16-year-boy who was reported drowned at Pineview Reservoir on Sunday was recovered Monday, about 21 hours after he was reported missing.

“The body of the 16-year-old who drowned at Pineview Reservoir has been located,” says a Weber County Sheriff statement issued just after 3 p.m. Monday.

“Search and Rescue along with the assistance of the Utah Highway Patrol’s dive team and sonar boat located the body just after 2:30pm. We are grateful for the assistance from the Utah Highway Patrol and all the volunteers who assisted with the search.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily Sunday the 911 call came in at about 5:45 p.m., reporting a possible drowning.

“Our marine patrol responded and found that a group of teen-aged boys were out swimming, attempting to swim across the inlet here,” Ryan said. “And one of them — a 16-year-old male — went under.”

“They made it halfway across the lake and realized they were tiring out, and went to turn back, and that’s when the one couldn’t stay above the water.”

The three other boys were able to make it out of the water safely. Ryan said the teens tried to go over the area to look for their friend but were unable to locate him.

Ryan said this is the fourth death of the season resulting from a drowning. One victim who had remained hospitalized for weeks died over the weekend, he said. Prior to this season, Pineview had had no drowning deaths in four years, he said.

Ryan said Sunday that eight or 10 divers were on scene and would rotate and search until dark. The sonar boat will continue the search, and if something is found, the divers would be called back.

The overnight search was unsuccessful, so divers returned to the scene Monday morning.

“These guys are a dedicated group and won’t leave until the body is recovered.”

Ryan said the victim is believed to be from Weber County.

“As far as we know, there was no alcohol involved. And no life jackets,” he said. “Life jackets more than probably would have prevented this situation.”