Teens discover human jawbone while building sandcastles at Bear Lake

PARIS, Idaho, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers discovered a human jawbone Thursday while building sandcastles on a popular beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake.

The teens had been digging holes of 2 feet or shallower when they unearthed a mandible, or lower jaw, with teeth still intact, Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said.

“It’s the entire jaw from the hinge point around,” the sheriff said. “It seems to be primarily intact.”

An approximate age of the skeletal remains or how long they had been buried is unknown, Heslington said. The sheriff’s office is working with Idaho State University’s anthropology department to assist with the investigation and identification of the remains, he said.

“I can tell you that researching the files from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, we do not have any cold cases involving unrecovered remains or unrecovered subjects,” Heslington said. “We have not had cases where someone has gone missing on the lake, whether in a boating or swimming accident or anything like that, that have not been recovered.”

Heslington said he contacted law enforcement on the Utah side of Bear Lake, who also reported no known cold cases.

The skeletal remains were found on a popular beach managed by the Idaho Department of Lands, and water levels at the time of the discovery are typical for this time of year, the sheriff said.

“This is a first for me,” Heslington said. “I’ve been involved in law enforcement for quite a while. I’ve been called many times to situations where someone thinks that they may have possibly found skeletal human remains. This is the first time in my experience that it’s proven to be the case.”

After confirming the teens’ discovery appeared to be human, the sheriff’s office immediately closed the area.

“We’ve reached out to Idaho State University to their anthropology department, and they have assembled a team to come and help us in assessing and examining the area to determine if there are other remains and to help us in efforts of identification,” Heslington said.