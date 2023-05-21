Teens fleeing parent critically injured in West Valley City rollover

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Two teens were critically injured late Saturday night when the Jeep they and two other juveniles were traveling in rolled as they were attempting to flee from a parent, according to a preliminary investigation by the West Valley City Police Department.

Lt. Robert Brinton from WVCPD told Gephardt Daily police were dispatched to the scene of the accident on 4800 West near 4100 South at 11 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found two teens, including the 18-year-old driver, unconscious outside the vehicle, and two juveniles in the back seat who were uninjured.

“Preliminary information seems to suggest the occupants of the vehicle were driving recklessly… while trying to flee from a parent,” Brinton said.

“We do not suspect any alcohol or drugs. It seems more like some bad decision making at this point. Due to the reckless driving, swerving, they lost control of the vehicle, that’s why they ended up rolling.”

The driver and the front seat passenger were taken by ambulance to IHC in critical condition. Brinton said it was undetermined if they had been ejected from the Jeep or had crawled out of the wreckage on their own.

The uninjured juveniles who were in the backseat were checked out by medical personnel and released to their parents on scene, Brinton said.

None of the four were wearing seatbelts, he said.

The roadway was closed for several hours until Critical Accident Reconstruction Team members could complete their field investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.