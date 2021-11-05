Temple Square to open to visitors for holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Temple Square in Salt Lake City will be open to the public this Christmas season with displays and limited lights, it was announced Friday.

“Construction and the COVID-19 pandemic have modified some of the plans for this year’s celebration, but families are invited to walk around parts of the grounds and experience an animated nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle,” said a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Virtual opportunities to experience Christmas on Temple Square and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ are also available during the holidays.”

Temple Square is the global headquarters of the LDS Church.

Lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings beginning Nov. 26 but will be limited in number due to the ongoing construction.

Attendees at any events on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories, the news release said.

International nativities will be located near the Assembly Hall. “In the Assembly Hall guests can rest and meditate while listening to Christmas music in the background,” the news release said.

Light the World Giving Machines that have been located on Temple Square in previous years will be available at the nearby City Creek Center this year.

Christmas plans for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square are still pending.

Crowd sizes, as well as COVID-19 conditions, will be monitored during the season and adjustments may be made to these announced plans.

This year’s activities include:

“Peace on Earth,” a Christmas nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle

This Christmas season visitors can see an animated nativity projected on the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the first time. This new presentation, entitled “Peace on Earth,” uses shadow graphics, narration and musical underscore to tell the Christmas story in a child-friendly way. Showings begin Friday, Nov. 26 and will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The presentation lasts about four minutes and will alternate between Spanish and English. The images and audio tracks from the presentation will be made available at TempleSquare.org for recreating this Christmas story at home.

“Witnesses of Christ”

The musical presentation “Witnesses of Christ” will take place Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“In this 50-minute tribute to Jesus Christ’s birth, we’ll hear thought-provoking messages and new arrangements of favorite carols performed by the Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers, Daniel Beck and many others,” the news release said.

“Witnesses of Christ” will be available for on-demand viewing after the event and throughout the Christmas season.

First Presidency Christmas Devotional

The First Presidency of the LDS Church will host its annual Christmas devotional broadcast on Dec. 5. The program will include Christmas messages by General Authorities and General Officers of the Church. Music will be provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. There will be no public attendance this year. Watch the livestream at 6 p.m. on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Conference Center will be open daily to visitors from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Viewings of “The Christ Child” will be available in the Conference Center Theater every 30 minutes in the evenings. In addition, organ recitals are offered daily in the Tabernacle.

Stay up to date with happenings on Temple Square at TempleSquare.org.