Texas Instruments to build semiconductor plant in Lehi; 800 new jobs, $11B investment predicted

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Texas Instruments has selected Lehi for its next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plant.

The choice represents an $11 billion investment in manufacturing capacity, and is expected to extend the company’s cost advantage and provide greater control of supply.

“This new fab ((fabrication plant) is part of our long-term, 300-mm manufacturing roadmap to build the capacity our customers will need for decades to come,” said Haviv Ilan, TI executive vice president and chief operating officer, and incoming president and chief executive officer.

“Our decision to build a second fab in Lehi underscores our commitment to Utah and is a testament to the talented team there who will lay the groundwork for another important chapter in TI’s future. With the anticipated growth of semiconductors in electronics, particularly in industrial and automotive, and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, there is no better time to further invest in our internal manufacturing capacity,” Ilan said in a prepared statement.

The $11 billion investment marks the largest economic investment in Utah history, according to the office of Gov. Spencer Cox. The Lehi expansion will create approximately 800 additional Texas Instruments jobs as well as thousands of indirect jobs.

TI will partner with the Alpine School District and invest $9 million to improve student opportunities and outcomes, the news release says.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said TI’s commitment will help Utah.

“Companies like Texas Instruments continue to invest in Utah because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce,” he said. “TI’s new semiconductor fab will solidify Utah as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub for generations to come.”

The fab will be designed to meet one of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building rating system’s highest levels of structural efficiency and sustainability: LEED Gold, the Texas Instrument statement says.

Construction of the new fabrication plant is expected to begin in the second half of 2023, with production as early as 2026.

Sen. Mitt Romney applauded the announcement.

“Utah continues to be a great place to do business, and today’s announcement further proves that,” Romney said in a released statement. “I was proud to support the legislation that made this historic investment in our state possible, which will strengthen our country’s manufacturing capabilities and help break U.S. dependence on China for microchips.

“Texas Instruments’ new facility will also bring hundreds of jobs to Lehi and the surrounding area. We must continue to promote innovation, foster scientific talent, and expand U.S. research if we are going to compete with China on the world stage, and today’s announcement is a strong step in the right direction.”