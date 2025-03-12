Texas man admits to stowing away on Utah Delta flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Texas man has admitted guilt to attempting to stowing away on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City International Airport to his home state.

Wicliff Yves Fleurizard, 27, has admitted to hiding in a lavatory in an attempt to get a free ride to Austin. The incident happened on March 17 of last year, says a statement issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“According to court documents and admissions made at the change of plea hearing, in March of 2024, Fleurizard intentionally boarded Delta Airlines flight #1683 and hid in the lavatory.

“Prior to boarding, Fleurizard was captured on surveillance footage in the boarding area taking photos of multiple passenger’s phones and/or boarding passes while they were not looking. Surveillance footage also showed Fleurizard used his phone as a boarding pass when he boarded the plane. However, Fleurizard did not purchase a ticket, and was not authorized to board.

“Fleurizard further admitted his actions caused the flight, which had pushed away from the gate, to return to the gate where he was met by law enforcement and taken into custody.”

Fleurizard’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 20 before a U.S. District Court Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice Viti of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by an FBI Task Force Officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Bryan N. Reeves and Michael Kennedy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.