Texas man gets more than 11 years in prison after interstate transport, sexual abuse of Utah child

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 135 months’ imprisonment and a lifetime of supervised release after he traveled to Utah and sexually abused a 12-year-old victim.

Carl William Wyckoff, 25, of New Boston, Texas, pleaded guilty in November of last year to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents and statements made at Wyckoff’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, Wyckoff began exchanging messages with a 12-year-old girl he met playing an online game, says a news release issued by the the Department of Justice, District of Utah.

“The messages between Wyckoff and the victim became sexual, and images were exchanged,” the release says.

“Initially, Wyckoff believed the child was an adult, but after she disclosed her true age, Wyckoff continued exchanging sexual messages and images. Wyckoff admitted that between April 13, 2024, and April 15, 2024, he then traveled from Texas to Arizona and then transported the 12-year-old victim to Utah to engage in sexual activity with her.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Chris Burton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.