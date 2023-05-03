Texas man sentenced for extortion, cyberstalking Utah woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Texas man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for multiple counts of extortion and cyberstalking a Utah victim and her family.

According to court documents, Jordy Julian Alvarez, 28, a Texas resident, repeatedly harassed and intimidated the female victim to provide an explicit video or he would release to the public compromising photos and videos he had of the victim. The abuse lasted more than a year, according to a statement issued by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

Alvarez also “threatened, intimidated, and harassed the victim’s father, brother, and grandmother to extort more explicit videos of the victim and threatened to further ruin her reputation,” the statement says. Additionally, Alvarez admitted to multiple counts of cyberstalking that caused the victim and her family fear of death or serious bodily injury, and emotional distress. Alvarez’s criminal behavior took place via interstate commerce.

In addition to his sentence of 60 months’ imprisonment, Alvarez was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison release.

“I want to be clear; I would impose the same sentence if the sentencing guidelines were lower,” said U.S. District Court Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., as quoted in the news release.

“The defendant’s criminal actions in this case were heinous,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “I commend the victim in this case for coming forward. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to prosecute offenders that prey on our vulnerable and young via the internet.”

“Jordy Alvarez is a cyber predator who relentlessly harassed, bullied, and extorted the victim for an extended amount of time, causing substantial emotional harm,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Cyberstalking is a serious federal crime. The FBI’s Cyber Task Force which includes a strong partnership with the Utah Department of Public Safety, has the tools to hold criminals like Alvarez, who hide behind the internet, accountable.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer K Muyskens, of the District of Utah, prosecuted the case.