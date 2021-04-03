Texas murder suspect arrested in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Texas man wanted on a capital murder charge out of the Dallas-Ft. Worth area was arrested in West Jordan Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Charles Anthony Beltran, 31, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Violent Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with Dallas PD and West Jordan Police.

Exactly when and where Beltran was arrested was not revealed.

Court documents filed in Dallas County, say Beltran, and two others, are suspects in the October 5, 2020 murder of Marisela Botello Valadez, a 23-year-old Seattle resident who was staying with a friend in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area when she vanished during a purported nightclub outing.

Foul play was suspected at the time of her disappearance, but it wasn’t until Valadez’s body was found in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas, south of Dallas, March 24, that arrest warrants were issued for Beltran, along with Lisa Dykes, 57, and Nina Tamar Marano, 49, both of whom were arrested in Florida.

Investigators say they used phone records to determine Botello Valaldez had been at the suspects’ home the night she disappeared. A probable cause statement reveals a subsequent search of the residence turned up blood stains and DNA evidence which matched Botello Valaldez’s.

The Dallas Police Department issued a statement Friday thanking outside agencies for helping with the arrests.

“The Dallas Police Department continues to pursue justice for the family of Marisela Botello. We would like to thank our national partners for assisting us in making this arrest.”