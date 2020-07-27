Texas tourist dies after falling 200 feet at Utah’s Dead Horse Point State Park

MOAB, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Texas man died Sunday when he fell from a cliff at Dead Horse Point State Park.

Charles Campassi, 54, of Houston, Texas, was visiting the park with family members, a news release from Utah State Parks said.

The group was hiking near the West Rim Trail about noon “when Compassi lost his footing and fell off of the cliff,” the news release said. It is believed the group was about 100 yards off the trail.

The Grand County Search and Rescue team responded, with assistance from Utah State Parks, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Campassi’s body was recovered at about 4 p.m. He is believed to have fallen approximately 200 feet.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our deepest condolences to Campassi’s friends and family,” the news release said. “We would like to remind visitors to always hike within their experience level, stick to established trails whenever possible, and to exercise caution when exploring areas near cliffsides and steep drops.”