3 West Valley City firefighters, patient injured during construction site rescue

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Three West Valley City firefighters, and a patient they were attempting to rescue after a reported fall, have been injured in a construction site accident.

A tweet posted by the WVCFD said, “Firefighters responded to a fall at a construction site at 1770 W 4100 S. In the process of rescuing the initial patient, an interior staircase collapsed injuring all parties.”

“As you can imagine, the firefighters who work with them are pretty upset,” said Roxanne Vainuku, West Valley City PD’s public information officer.

She said neighboring agencies are covering some the department’s calls while firefighters wait at the two hospitals where their injured co-workers were conveyed.

The city building inspector is on scene investigating the interior stairway’s collapse and OSHA has been notified, she said.

The injured woman had been working on a scaffolding on the exterior of the building when she fell possibly two stories, Vainuku said, landing on a balcony. Firefighters were carrying her down the interior stairway when it collapsed, she said, a roughly one-story fall.

The firefighter who was transported by helicopter was listed in serious condition, she said, and the two others less injured were transported by ground ambulance .






