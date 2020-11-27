Thanksgiving Point’s Luminaria to be featured on national TV

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Luminaria light show at Thanksgiving Point will be featured on ABC’s national television program “The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition” next month.

Luminaria: Experience the Light at the Ashton Gardens will go through Jan. 2, said a press release from Thanksgiving Point.

The new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” begins Dec. 9. There will be six installments and two episodes will air each Wednesday night until Dec. 23.

“Luminaria is just what our community needs right now,” said Austin Brown, Thanksgiving Point spokesman. “This year has been tough on us all. Luminaria is a literal shining star in our area. We are excited to show some new features, new songs, new foods, and more. Our crew has outdone themselves and we are excited to show everyone.”

Luminaria features nearly three million holiday lights spread throughout the Ashton Gardens, the news release said. Luminaria will also have 25 different “beats” for guests to enjoy featuring all the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving Point will implement the following precautions to control the spread of COVID-19:

Masks are required.

One-way pathway with separated event entrance/exit.

Tickets are limited and must be reserved online.

The number of guests is limited by each half hour to allow for social distancing.

Outdoor queuing area for guests to prepare their tickets and meet other guests before entering the Garden Visitor Center.

Employees will wear face masks while working, in addition to temperature checks upon arrival.

Additional cleaning and sanitation measures as well as educational signage are being implemented to facilitate safety.

Guests and employees are asked to wash hands frequently and stay home when ill.

Luminaria is closed Sundays, and Christmas Eve and Day. Ticket pricing and other details for the event can be found here.