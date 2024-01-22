The Doobie Brothers announce Utah tour date

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Doobie Brothers, one of the most popular music acts in pop rock history will be rolling into Utah this summer when the group takes the stage at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Aug. 30.

General ticket sales begins Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, “including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more,” according to their press release.

For complete tour and ticket information fans can visit LiveNation.com.

The group will be kicking off its 38 city tour starting in Seattle June 15. Other major venues include Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 7, 2024.

Steve Winwood, “composer of countless hits over the past five decades” including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “Back In The High Life Again,” will also be performing at USANA that night.

The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour will once again feature band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, who, until last year’s 50th anniversary tour had not played on the road together for more than 25 years.

“Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five Top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.”

The Doobies have also won four Grammy Awards and are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Note: The Robert Cray Band is also touring with The Doobie Brothers this summer, although they will NOT be playing at the USANA tour date.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES include:

Saturday, June 15** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 16** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 18** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thursday, June 20** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 22** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sunday, June 23** Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tuesday, June 25** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 26** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Saturday, June 29** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, June 30** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tuesday, July 2** Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wednesday, July 3** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort

Saturday, July 6** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Monday, July 8** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wednesday, July 10** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 11** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 13** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 14** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday, July 30++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, July 31++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, Aug. 3++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, Aug. 4++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, Aug. 6++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, Aug. 7++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, Aug. 9++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug. 10++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Monday, Aug. 12++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, Aug. 13++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thursday, Aug. 15++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 17++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, Aug. 18++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, Aug. 20++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, Aug. 22++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Saturday, Aug. 24++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, Aug. 25++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug. 27++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Thursday, Aug. 29++ Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, Aug. 30++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

“Citi is the official card of The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program.

“For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.”