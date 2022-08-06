The Killers, playing Vivant his month, debut song written in Utah during pandemic

Aug. 5 (UPI) — The Killers have released the song “Boy,” which front man Brandon Flowers said he wrote in Utah when the pandemic delayed the band’s tour.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour due to the pandemic,” Flowers said in a released statement.

“I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to.

“I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘Boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it,” he added. “And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The Killers first debuted “Boy” at Mad Cool music festival in Madrid, Spain, in June.

