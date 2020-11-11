Utah COVID-19 update: 6 deaths, 2,335 new cases in past 24 hours; 446 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 2,335 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 446 patients hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positive rate for tests reached of 22.6%.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total COVID deaths in Utah number 678.

The cumulative number for positive cases is 139,720 positive cases today.

Lab tests performed number 1,190,623 , an increase of 9,847 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,584 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6%

There are 446 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,395.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah