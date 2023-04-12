Theft suspect arrested after Logan police find stolen items posted on his online sale site

LOGAN, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Cache County jail after police say he burglarized a vehicle then listed items taken on an online sale site under his name.

Levi Scott Peiffer, 25, faces charges of:

Theft, a third-degree felony

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

The theft was reported on March 10 of this year to Utah State University police, say Peiffer’s charging documents, filed by an officer of the Logan City Police Department.

“Several items were stolen from a vehicle, many of these items were found pictured for sale on Levi Peiffer’s Mercari.com store front page,” arrest documents say. “The total value of the items stolen on this Criminal Episode is $2,480. Levi Peiffer was also found in possession of these items when he was arrested at the Super 8 Motel in Logan on April 7th 2023.”

The statement adds that Peiffer “has a documented pattern of unlawful activity involving multiple vehicle burglaries, thefts and unlawful use/possession of credit cards with several Cache Valley Law Enforcement Agencies. Levi Peiffer has been captured on video during the commission of the crimes.”

Peiffer was ordered held without bail.