Thieves brazenly haul off 21-foot trailer in daylight heist, deputies say

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public Wednesday for help in nabbing a couple who in broad daylight hooked up someone else’s trailer and drove off with it.

“A gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage, an RV storage lot, in Eagle Mountain,” according to a sheriff’s office social media post Wednesday evening on the 11:30 a.m., Aug. 23 crime.

“A man was driving and a woman was a passenger. There may have been a third occupant. The pickup drove around the lot, backed up to a trailer, then left the lot with the trailer.”

Prior to entering the RV lot, the pickup was seen on security cameras at the Holiday Oil gas station to the south, according to the press release. A woman who was a passenger in the pickup, entered the store and purchased some items, and was captured on store security video.

The owner of the trailer discovered it missing on Aug. 29, and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The value of the trailer is approximately $29,000.

“If you recognize this woman, the Ford pickup she was riding in, any of the camping gear in the bed of that pickup, or the feature on the roof of the pickup, please call Central Utah Dispatch at (801)794-3970 and ask to speak to a Deputy. Help us catch these thieves!”