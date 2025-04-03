Third District Judge William Kendall facing alleged felony sexual abuse, drug charges

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against Third District Court Judge William Kenneth Kendall in a case alleging forcible sexual abuse and other crimes.

A court document filed Wednesday by Troy Rawlings, Davis County Attorney, alleges that on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake County, Kendall hosted a gathering at his home after participants had left a larger gathering together.

The document says participants had been consuming alcohol, and that Kendall and at least one female consumed THC from a product the alleged victim described as a “weed pen.”

The court document alleges that Kendall in appropriately “touched” the adult female victim over here clothing, all without her consent.”

The statement says that during the execution of a search warrant, “corroborating items described to law enforcement were located in (Kendall’s) home, including THC products and paraphernalia.”

In all, the document asks that Kendall be investigated for alleged:

-Forcible sexual abuse, a second degree felony

-Distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

-Possession or use of controlled substances marijuana/spice/schedule III, schedule IV or schedule V, a class B misdemeanor

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Kendall was appointed to the Third District Court in December 2014. He is assigned to cases from Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele Counties.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this case as it develops.