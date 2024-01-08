Third Eye Blind announces Utah stop on Summer Gods tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Third Eye Blind has announced a Utah tour stop on its Summer Gods tour.

The concert is in West Valley City on June 25. The band will play the USANA Amphitheatre. Presale tickets through agencies including Citi Entertainment begin Tuesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday through ThirdEyeBlind.com.

The band will perform Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is — that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” said Third Eye Blind frontman and guitarist Stephan Jenkins in a Live Nation news release.

“We need the lights, the noise, the head and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Third Eye Blind Photo via Live Nation Entertainment

The group is touring with rock band Yellowcard and pop band A R I Z O N A.

“As ’90s kids, we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years, and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record,” said Ryan Key, Yellowcard vocalist and rhythm guitarist. “It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all-time favorite bands every night this summer.”

Third Eye Blind’s biggest hits include “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.”

The tour begins June 8 in Spokane, Washington, and ends Aug. 3 in Woodlands, Texas. See the full lists of dates on the poster below or on the band’s website. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to a charity to help offset the tour’s carbon footprint.