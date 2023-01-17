Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam

OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale.

A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.

“She would receive large deposits and was instructed to send money away in gift cards. The deposits were reversed and she is now in debt several thousand dollars.”

The department advised that scammers will launder money through unsuspecting victims, sending funds from hacked bank accounts, forged or faked checks, or from other fraud victims.

“They will then instruct you to send it on but in a way that can’t be reversed (gift cards, money gram, wire transfers, etc.) and when the bank reverses their deposit, you are now out the money.”

The Orem Police Department can be reached by calling 801-229-7209, 801-229-7070 or at orem.org/police where reports can be made online.