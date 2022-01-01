Thousands without electricity after Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An estimated 4,200 hundred customer were without electricity Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole about 5:30 a.m. near 5400 South 2700 West.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, officers are “investigating a non-injury accident involving a vehicle versus a power pole.

“This caused a power outage in the area of 5200 S — 6200 S from 2700 W to 1300 W.

Rocky Mountain Power says it is working to restore power, however, “power may be out in the area for a significant amount of time. Please use caution when driving through the area.”

By 8:15 a.m. RMP had restored electricity to about half the customers who were impacted.

It was expected the power would be back on by 9 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more info becomes available.