Thousands without power in northern Utah

Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 12,500 customers are without power in northern Utah as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

That includes 8,898 customers in the Ogden and Roy areas, 2,353 in the Salt Lake City area, 1,114 in Tremonton, 330 north of Logan and 251 in Tooele, according to the Rocky Mountain Power website.

Most of the outages in the Salt Lake area are expected to be restored by around 1 a.m, while further north, some of the outages are not expected to be restored until 7 a.m.

The majority of the outages were first reported between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., when heavy snow began to fall across northern Utah. The snow is expected to taper off in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

For the latest information on the outages click here.