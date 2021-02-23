Three arrested after fleeing from West Valley City police in stolen vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women and a man were taken into custody at about 1 a.m. Tuesday after police say they fled from a West Valley City officer in a stolen vehicle.

West Valley City Police Sgt. Steve Beardshall said the incident began when the officer noticed the stolen license plate and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The car took off and was later found abandoned in Draper in the area of 12100 S. 700 West.

Beardshall said officers from multiple agencies, including Draper, Unified Police and West Valley City, were involved in apprehending the fleeing trio.

The suspects were being interviewed at 2 a.m. and police were working to determine who would be charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, Beardshall told Gephardt Daily.

“All three have warrants, so they’ll all be booked into jail,” he said.

