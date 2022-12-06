Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles.

A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The passengers were two other boys, age 16 and 17.

No serious injuries were reported, and no one was transported to a hospital, Mitchell said.

It has not yet been determined if any charges will be filed.